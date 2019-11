Botoman welcomes one of the members to the Mighty DPP

United Transformation Movement (UTM) district governor for Mwanza Sam Gorasi and councillor for Thambani ward Peter Ibrahim Mayere and 18 others including some members from Malawi Congress Party have dumped their parties and joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

DPP’s Director of Research who is also Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani welcomed the defectors on Thursday at Thambani Community Ground in Mwanza.

Botomani poses for a group photo with some of the new members

Botomani addressing supporters during the rally

By Kondwani Chitosi, Mana