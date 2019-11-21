FDH Money Bureau Launches ‘Kupakula Makwacha’ Promotion

Daniel Pinto Khamula-FDH Money Bureau General Manager

FDH Money Bureau, a subsidiary of FDH Holdings Limited has launched a festive promotion dubbed ‘Kupakula Makwacha’ which will see 30 lucky winners get K100,000 each by the end of 30 days.

Launching the promotion in Blantyre Thursday, FDH Money Bureau General Manager Daniel Pinto Khamula said the promotion targets customers who receive money from abroad using Western Union, Mukuru, Moneygram and Hello Paisa.

“As the year comes to an end and the festive mood sets in, we would like to reward our customers that cash out money received though Western Union, Mukuru, Hello Paisa or Moneygram at FDH Money Bureau or FDH Bank Service Centres.”

“All customers that withdraw over K100, 000.00 received through Western Union, Hello Paisa, Mukuru and Moneygram at any FDH Money Bureau and FDH Bank Service Centres automatically qualify to enter the draw. We have a total of 72 points where customers can access services, deliberately done to bring maximum convenience to our customers,” said Khamula.

He said by the end of the festive season, 30 lucky winners will have pocketed MK100, 000.00 each in the promotion.

“We are a brand that believes in growth and this is also a platform for us to grow together with our customers. The promotion will run from today, 21 November, 2019 to 2 January, 2019. During this period, there will be a total of three fortnightly draws that will see 10 lucky winners walk away with MK100, 000.00 each per draw,” explained Khamula.

He added that FDH Money Bureau is looking forward to actively engage its customers during the promotion and beyond.