Manyenje Speaks Out On Masters Security Disbandment

By Andrew Magombo

Manyenje: It can only be bad luck

In the wake of the announcement by Masters Security Football Club owner, Alfred Gangata that he would stop sponsoring his team, one of the senior players, Mussa Manyenje, has reacted to the news.

On Sunday, the soccer fraternity was puzzled when Gangata publicly made his intentions clear about parting ways with the former champions of Carlsberg Cup.

He bemoaned the team’s poor performance due a spell cast on his team by one of his former employees and such, he deemed it worthy to support his family or the needy in rather than a ‘losing team’

However, former Nyasa Big Bullets Player, Mussa Manyenje, currently plying his trade at Masters, has voiced out concerns on this development.

He alleged that Gangata promised to pay them their overdue unpaid salaries between Friday and Saturday.

However, after losing their assignments in the top flight TNM Super League over the weekend, he changed his tune when he stormed the dressing to drop the bombshell.

“It’s been six months since I was paid my dues. Actually, it’s only on two occasions that I have received my payment albeit in incomplete installments,” Manyenje lamented.

Commenting on the juju allegations, he claimed that he doesn’t believe in juju as a player

“I am surprised, we have been on a losing streak yet this whole season we have showcased good football. It can only be bad luck. However, if the rumours are true, whosoever bewitched the team should do us a favour because we are in a difficult time.”

When Malawi News Agency tried contacting Mr. Gangata, he was unavailable for comment.

Masters Security currently languishing in the relegation zone after a string of poor results took part in the CAF Confederations Cup despite unending disputes between the players and the administration over unpaid dues.