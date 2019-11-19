Mpamba, Mukuru Reward Customers With Farming Starter-packs

Mhone (L) and Chibogha during the draw in Blantyre

A total of 700 customers of TNM Mpamba and Mukuru money transfer customers have won farming starter packs of K5,000 each or K3.5 million during the first draw of a joint promotion by the two companies.

Launched on 1st November, the promotion aims to reward the two companies’ shared customers with starter packs such as seed. These rewards should give a boost to customers who are into farming as the Malawi farming season has officially taken off with most parts of the country receiving first rains.

Speaking during the first draw in Blantyre, TNM Mpamba’s Finance Manager Mabvuto Chibogha said that TNM Mpamba and Mukuru have been in the international remittance partnership for more than 3 years.

“The partnership has seen the two companies launching the transfer of money through Mukuru direct into a customer’s Mpamba wallet, Mukuru voucher redemption through TNM Shops and most recently, the introduction of voucher redemption for customers on all networks within Malawi using the Mpamba Agent network.”

For her part, Mukuru’s Malawi Country Representative Peggy Mhone said the promotion is one of the steps aiming to meet expectations of customers while giving back rewards for their loyalty and patronage.

“At Mukuru we are proud to partner with TNM Mpamba to bring more excitement and additional rewards for our loyal customers.”

Mhone also cited the simplicity of entry which just requires the redemption of a voucher worth MK25, 000 or more.

To stand a chance of winning, Mukuru customers must redeem or transact with K25,000 or more from any Mukuru Orange Booth, Mukuru Branch or TNM Mpamba agent.

Winners will redeem their vouchers through Farmers World and AGORA depots throughout Malawi.

This promotion runs up to 5th of December 2019. During the promotion period, 3500 customers will win MK5, 000 vouchers each.