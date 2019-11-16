Government Must Set An Example On Livimbo Issue

BY FRYSON CHODZI

It doesn’t sound proper for the whole Minister to say that this Asian is rude. Rude to who? The Government is the system and machinery.

Let me first start by applauding Lands and Housing Minister Hon Symon Vuwa Kaunda and entire Ministry for the bold steps they have taken in addressing the lies and misinformation around the supposed sale of Livimbo.

Listening to Vuwa Kaunda it seems that the Government has taken steps to ensure that Livimbo schools remain the Government property and that as Malawians we should be assured that it has not been sold and Livimbo is not for sale.

However, there is more that the Minister must do. The Asian called Nurmahamed Ahmed who is encroaching Livimbo Lanfs must be made an example to stop the impunity by Asians who have abused our land for so long.

This Asian is living in a borrowed Country and at our mercy. He cannot be bigger than Malawi. The structures that he has constructed on an encroached school land MUST immediately be demolished without notice as he was already given notice.

Furthermore these are the kind of foreigners who we don’t want in Malawi and if the worst comes to the worst let him go back to wherever he came from. A black African or Malawian cannot have such powers in any Asian Country or wherever he is from. This unacceptable.

We are already sick and tired of the adage ‘dziko ndi wanu ndalama ndi wanthu’. Now we can’t allow that ‘ndalama ndi wawo, and dziko ndi wawonso’

As a matter of warning we are sick and tired of Asians in Malawi who continue to exploit Malawians. They are corrupt and share resources including minerals while Malawians are living in poverty. Be assured that should the Government not tale action on this Asian, one day black Malawians, owners of the Country shall act.