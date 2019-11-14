St Michaels’ Girls Secondary School Closed Due To Students’ Protest

By Esnath Kalawe

St Michaels Girls Secondary School in Mangochi was last Tuesday closed and students sent back home for three weeks, following a recent protest that erupted due to failure of the school management to address learners concerns on several issues.

The closure has come barely few days after a vandalism and protest by learners against the school management, claiming the school has failed to settle down their grievances on several issue addressed to them.

Malawi News Agency (MANA) established that the school management has been reluctant despite learners engaging them on several challenges which needed urgent attention in finding a lasting solution towards their grievances.

Among other issues the learners complained about poor hygiene especially in the teaching area, which they alleged there was lack of cleanliness in ablution and sanitary amenities due to lack of soap, disinfectants as well as mops just to say a few.

Learners were living in detrimental condition which was not healthy for life of an individual that would consequently lead to sickness.

Mana established that the school had inadequate staff which was hectic to the few available teachers’ hence frequent cancellation of classes while some available teachers were just watching Television in the staff room.

According to one of the sources who opted anonymity disclosed about poor diet despite paying full tuition fees earlier than the stated time frame.

The Headmistress for St Michael’s Girls secondary school, Madam Chikhambi confirmed the school to have sent the learners back to their homes but rejected to shed more lights on the issue saying she was not in position to dialogue with media.

“I can confirm the school has been closed and learners have been sent home for about 3weeks, but it’s too early to talk to media, I don’t have that capacity.” Chikhambi said.

Ministry of Education Spokesperson, Lindiwe Chide confirmed the development saying the school has indeed been temporarily closed on issues that the learners have been complaining about.

“I can confirm the school to have a short-term closure for about three weeks. Among other reasons the learners were complaining of poor diet but I am yet to get more details,” She explained.

Currently 30 learners have been identified as fore frontiers and are waiting for an estimation of the damages that will lead to reimbursement when readmitting them in the course of time.

Among other properties vandalize includes window glasses and removing water pipes among others.