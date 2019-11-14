Shiraz Ferreira Donates K2million To War Heroes In Malawi

Thumbs Up: Kalolokesya presenting the donation on behalf of Ferreira

As part of its continued social responsibility, Shiraz Ferreira of SF International has donated MK2million to war heroes as part of 2019 Poppy Day commemorations.

The function which drew together dosens of veteran soldiers and senior Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officials was held at the Cobbe Barracks in Zomba.

Speaking when he presented the Cheque on behalf of the company’s Managing Director Ferreira, Lewis Kalolokesya said their company decided to give something to the ex-soldiers in relation to the Remembrance Sunday.

Kalolokesya poses with the war heroes after the donation

Poppy day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to remember the members of their armed forces who have died in the line of duty

Kalolokesya asked other organisations to emulate what Ferreira has done towards uplifting the welfare of veteran soldiers in the country.

Receiving the donation, Colonel Jones Giva thanked Ferreira for assisting the war heroes who fought in two world wars.

Kalolokesya addressing the veteran soldiers during the function

“We are grateful to Mr. Ferreira for the donation that have been given to our war veterans,” he said.

He said there are a lot of things that these people lack on their daily basis.

Taking his turn, one of the war veterans, who fought in World War 2 who is also the chairperson of all veterans, Graciano Mpinda thanked Mr Ferreira saying the donation would help them in their everyday life.