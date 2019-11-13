Plan International Malawi Donates A Vehicle In Kasungu

By Vincent Kavala

Katutu (L) hands over keys of the vehicle to GHO Board Chair Sydney Banda (R)

On Wednesday, Plan International Malawi’s (PIM) handed over a 14 seater Toyota Landcruiser vehicle to its partner, Good Health Organisation (GHO) in Kasungu district.

PIM Programme Area Manager for Kasungu Christopher Katutu said the donation reinforces continued support to the Kutukula Umoyo ndi Ufulu wa Achinyamata (KUUWA) project, supported by Swedish National Office, which GHO implements.

“We expect the output and delivery of the KUUWA project to be strengthened in reaching out to a wider catchment area. The donation directly strengthens the capacity of GHO as our partner, more so that they did not have any vehicle to enhance their operations,” explained Katutu adding that PIM would continue supporting its partners in a number of ways under the Building Better Partnerships model.