Standard Bank Intensifies Education Empowerment; Gives College 100 Chairs

Standard Bank Chief Financial Officer, Temwani Simwaka hands over the donation

Standard Bank says its commitment towards Education is informed by the role academic institutions and stakeholders play in the socioeconomic development of Malawi.

This was said on Friday by the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Temwani Simwaka, during presentation of a 100 chairs to Malawi College of Health of Sciences (MCHS) library in Lilongwe.

The donation worth K2.5 million, came just over a month after the bank donated 40 computers to the same college.

Simwaka observed that the value of any donation determines the interest from stakeholders.

“Whenever we plan to make a donation of any kind, we first evaluate the impact it will have to society. College of Health Sciences is an integral component of health education in the country. This is why we found it important to make this donation,” said Simwaka.

She further applauded the college for being an authority in entrenching healthy living tendencies among Malawians.

“You inform us of many good health habits including instructing us on the best kind of furniture for our posture,” Simwaka said jokingly in direct reference to the wooden chairs which she said are good for the library to discourage sleep during study.

Standard Bank Chief Financial Officer, Temwani Simwaka poses with some of the MCHS students

In his remarks, the college’s Executive Director, Fresier Chidyaonga-Maseko, commended Standard Bank for their ‘good’ selection of priority areas of need worth addressing.

“Only last month you gave us computers and today you are back with library chairs. You are playing a good role in ending our problems,” said the executive director while calling upon other corporate stakeholders to emulate Standard Bank.

Malawi College of Health Sciences – which has campuses in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Zomba – is the only college in Malawi that offers dental and radiography programmes.