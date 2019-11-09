Mutharika Calls For Peaceful Co-existence

Mutharika waves at the gathered masses in greeting

Zomba, November 8, Mana: President Professor Peter Mutharika has reiterated his call on Malawians to focus on the developments government is implementing in different areas instead of fighting its leadership.

Mutharika was speaking on Friday at Zomba District Council round about after presiding over graduation ceremony of 225 students at Chancellor College.

He said for this country to continue enjoying the fruits of development, there is need for promoting unity of purpose among all Malawians.

Mutharika, therefore, appealed to all citizens to forget elections period which is over and unite as people of one nation.

“Election period is over, it’s now time for all of us to unite to develop our nation,” he said.

The president also appealed to all political parties and Civil Society Organizations to stop destroying people’s property, saying this cannot make the country go forward.

On politics, Mutharika said the May 21 election was about choosing development not politics, adding that people have seen for themselves which party has acts of terror or love.

“People in the country have judged that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party is a loving party among all,” he said.

Member of Parliament for Zomba Central, Bester Awali asked government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to speed up the construction work of Zomba mini-stadium currently under construction. He said people in Zomba have been waiting for the stadium for so long; hence, the request.

He added that once the stadium is completed, the face and economic status of Zomba City would change.

Awali, however, thanked the president for distributing relief maize recently in the constituency as well as the whole of Zomba district, saying he is fulfilling his promises of ensuring that no-one dies of hunger.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Mlumbe asked the president to come back to the district with a mass rally since people want to see the Malawian leader and interact with him.