Nankhumwa Represents Malawi At 3rd Ordinary Session Of The AU Specialised Technical Committee On Agriculture, Rural Devt, Water And Environment (Here is the full speech)

The Minister of Agriculture Irrigation, and Water Development, Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa, MP, has just made a statement to the African Union-Specaliased Technical Committee (STC) on Agriculture, Rural Development, Water and Environment, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He has renewed Malawi’s commitment to several AU declarations and policy instruments aimed at achieving several continental and national Development goals. He has since endorsed recommendations made by the STC following its deliberations from 21st to 23rd October 2019.

BELOW IS THE FULL SPEECH DELIVERED

Nankhumwa speaking at the summit

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Malawi I would like to express our great pleasure for being invited to participate in the Third Ordinary session of the Specialized Technical Committee (STC) on Agriculture, Rural Development, Water, and Environment.

The Government of Malawi is grateful to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for the hospitality accorded us.

Chairperson, Distinguished Delegates, allow me to express the Government of Malawi’s gratitude to the previous STC Bureau for their excellent performance and to Congratulate the current STC Bureau for being elected.

Chairperson,

Allow me to confirm that Malawi is very committed to all AU Declarations as shown by aligning our agriculture development agenda and policy instruments to the CAADP, the Maputo (2003), and the Malabo (2014) Declarations.

Chairperson,

I would like to report progress that Malawi has registered so far, as we have:

Aligned our National Agriculture Policy (2016) and National Agriculture Investment Plan (2017) to all the continental agriculture development frameworks and instruments.

Allocated more financial resources to the sector in line with both the Maputo (2003) and Malabo (2014) Declarations consistently.

Invested in irrigation, fisheries, aquaculture, crops, livestock, and water development.

Established the Centre of Excellence in Aquaculture and Fisheries at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Promoted Youth and Women empowerment programmes in agriculture.

Strengthened capacity for the prevention and control of animal, plant diseases and pests of socio-economic importance.

Chairperson,

Nanakhumwa poses with the Malawian delegation at the summit

Despite strides made in agriculture, Malawi’s food security has been affected by climate change manifested by droughts and floods.

As a country we have not resigned to climate change fate as we are investing in resilience building to mitigate the effects of climate change now and in future.

Chairperson, Your Excellency, Fellow Honourable Ministers, Distinguished Delegates; Malawi endorses recommendations made by the STC on various subjects.

With these remarks I thank you all for your kind attention

May God bless the African Union!