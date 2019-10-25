BETHEL’s Jehovah Qanna Music Video Out: To Hit TV Screens From Monday

On the move: Bethel

Succumbing to public demand, one of the top-flight fastest rising Gospel musician, Bethel, has finished shooting visuals for her song Jehovah Qanna.

In a statement, Bethel said her team is presently distributing the visuals to local Television channels and online Streaming sites.

Shot by one of the notable visual and photography service providers, BRK Shots, Yehovah Qanna music video is a continuation of the promo for the audio that came out earlier this year. The song was produced by OBK.

Born Bethel Machoko, the 22 year old singer has worked with Producers DJ Sley, Sispense in Saxess music projects like Inuyo Yesu, Maganizo and Ndinu Yehova. In 2018, she released her solo single titled Fascinated .

When she first competed at the Schools Got Talent in the United Kingdom in 2007, it was evident that Bethel was predestinated for the top spot. She scooped 1st position. The following year she won the 1st position at the Breeze Has Talent.

She was accorded the 2017 Spirit Tunes Best Female Artist Of The Year.

As you wait for the video to hit the TV Screens, watch it on this channel below.