Malawi University Of Science And Technology In Ceramics Production

Locally produced: Ceramic products from MUST

The Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) through its Bingu School of Culture and Heritage (BISCH) has started production of quality ceramics products.

According to Executive Dean of BISCH, Dr Robert Chanunkha, the production follows purchase of full ceramic equipment with support from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

He said the ceramics production section is primarily there to help in education and research, especially for students pursuing indigenous knowledge systems and practices.

“We have indeed started production of ceramics products, mainly table ware such as cups, teapots, containers and many more. We also have flower vases for homestead decorations and fingerings such as candle holders and many more such products. We want our students to learn the production process so that once they graduate, they can establish their own ceramics enterprises and reduce unemployment levels while contributing towards national economic development,” said Dr Chanunkha.

He added that for those who will attend the university’s maiden graduation ceremony on November 5, 2019, they will sample the products as they will be on display.

Dr Chanunkha added that his school has two mines for the special soil used for production of such products.

“In fact, our mine in Dedza has sand that will allow us to produce tiles in the near future because the tile pressing equipment is already here. We will also be able to produce cow light mugs which are lighter and translucent,” he said while thanking the AfDB for the support.