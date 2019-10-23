Gender Minister Mary Navicha Hails GIZ: Urges Staff To Be Committed To Duty

Navicha cuts the ribbon to commission the new vehicle for the Integrated Social Protection course

Malawi Government has urged social welfare staff to be committed to their duties as they are the hub of development in this country.

Minister of Gender, Women and Disability Hon Mary Navicha, said this at the launch of new course on Integrated Social Protection that is done in collaboration with the Department of Poverty Reduction and Social Protection ( PRSP) in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development with support from GIZ, DFID and EU.

“I have been informed that the college since its inception, in the early 1960s, has been training frontline workers in Community Development and Social Welfare. It is very much pleasing to note that these frontline workers have been very instrumental in the development of this country. It is also worth noting that, apart from Community Development and Social Welfare disciplines, the College has been able to come up with other courses responding to the needs of the communities and country, ” the Minister said.

“I’m very much pleased that this College has again come up with a new course on Integrated Social Protection in collaboration with the Department of Poverty Reduction and Social Protection,” said the Minister who is also Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava.

The Minister said that this new course is very important in that it fills the gap in Social Protection and will help to improve the implementation and coordination among implementers of the Malawi National Social Support Programme (II) which encompasses the Social Cash Transfer programme; Savings and Loans Group and microfinance; Public works programme and school meals which have been grouped under 3 pillars of Consumption support, resilient livelihoods and shock sensitive social protection adding that it fulfills the vision and aspirations of the President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika who values social welfare as the catalyst of development in this country.

Navicha tests drive a new vehicle for the project courtesy of GIZ

“Ladies and Gentlemen,

Social Protection is a new area to many in Malawi and is multifaceted, as I have indicated earlier. It therefore involves of different stakeholders in the different fields of specialization to take a stake in social protection. It needs, therefore, a collaborative effort and enhanced skills to professionally and effectively implement the programmes under each of the pillars I have mentioned. You will note, therefore, that the participants in this course are from different Government Ministries who all implement social protection services at community level in an integrated manner. It is expected that the nation will achieve more through the integrated approach that strengthens linkages among stakeholders”, the Minister said who is also Deputy Government Chief Whip in Parliament.

The Minister then encourage all participants in this first cohort of extension staff to work hard.

“Your commitment and good performance in this course will encourage financiers to support subsequent courses for the benefit of all implementers of social protection programmes and the community members participating in the programmes. As the pioneers of the course, I urge you to demonstrate your capabilities on the ground in the way you manage your work and make a difference,” the soft spoken Minister said.



In her remarks both the College Principal Mrs T Mtapaonga and Selvi Vaken who represented GIT praised the DPP led government for the sound policies that have been put in place to reduce poverty in the country.

Earlier T/A Ntchema thanked Government for the tirelessly working in improving the social status of the underprivileged in the country.

Later the Minister thanked GIZ, EU and DfID for technically and financially supporting the development of the Integrated Social Protection Curriculum and sponsoring the first cohort of the course. She also thanked for the donation of 2 vehicles, books and teaching and learning equipment in support of the course and monitoring and supervision of social protection programmes in the districts before she declared Integrated Social Protection course officially launched.

