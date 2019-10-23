APM Winds Up Russia-Africa Summit With One-On-One Meeting With President Putin

APM shakes hand with Putin after a fruitful meeting

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has wound-up his day one at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi; Russia with a one-on-one meeting with the President of the Russian Federation at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi; Russia .

The private meeting lasted for 30 minutes .

President Peter Mutharika is leading the Malawi delegation at the Russia-Africa summit and the focus of Malawi at the summit is Investment in Enegry, Mining and opening up of new Markets for Malawi in a Russia for products such as tobacco and legumes.

On Thursday, Oct 24, 2019 President Mutharika is to address the first Plenary Session of the Russia Africa Summit at the Sirius Park for Science and Art.