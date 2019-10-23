APM Attends Official Opening Of Russia-Africa Economic Summit Presided Over By President Putin

Russia President Putin welcomes Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika at the Summit

Malawi President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika who landed in Sochi; Russia on Monday, 21 October 2019 in the morning hours of Wednesday attended the official opening of the Russia-Africa Economic Summit taking place at the Olympic Park in Sochi , Russia.

According to Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov , President Mutharika was joined by other 42 heads of state and governments.

All 54 African states are in attendance either led by their leaders or representatives.

Addressing the African leaders and business gurus at the opening of the Summit, President Putin said Russia currently export to Africa $25 billion ($22.5 billion) worth of food — which is more than what they export in arms, at $15 billion.

“In the next four to five years I think we should be able to double this trade, at least,” Putin Said.

The Russian Federation President said joint projects are underway in extractive industries, agriculture, healthcare and in education,adding that African governments including Malawi are to benefit from such support without strings.

In addition to military and security cooperation with Africa, Putin pledged Russian commitment to combat the Ebola virus with aid, and the training of African cadres byRussian universities.