EEDF Drills Community Leaders In School Improvement Leadership In Mangochi

Malawi Voice reporter, Mangochi

Participants in group discussion during the training at Boma Zone TDC



In an effort to improve quality of education and community participation, Education Expertise Development Foundation (EEDF), has drilled 76 school and community leaders in effective School Improvement Plan (SIP) leadership and active participation in Mangochi’s Boma zone, recently.



The participants were drawn from the three impact Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSSs) of Chimwala, Nansenga and Changali where EEDF in partnership with Edukans Foundation is implementing a three-year project called Star School with funding from the MasterCard Foundation.



Speaking during the opening of the two-day workshop at Boma Teacher Development Centre (TDC), EEDF director Robert Mponela highlighted the role of community and school leaders in improving quality of education.

“Basically, the Star School model for secondary education seeks to facilitate transition and retention of vulnerable students, especially girls, and help improve educational outcomes by improving quality of teaching and learning environment. But community participation is key to effectiveness of the project hence training a committee on school improvement strategies and community involvement for the three schools,” said Mponela.



EEDF director Robert Mponela addressing participants during the training

Among other topics, the SIP committee was trained on their roles in managing school funds, procurement process, grant management, budgeting and financial reporting, and monitoring and evaluation. Whereas, the community leaders were coached in importance of community active participation, resource mobilization and effective communication, among others.



The participants of the SIP training included students (Youth Advisory Board members), head teachers, section heads and teachers. Whereas, the Community Involvement training comprised chiefs and members of Parents Teacher Association (PTA), Mother Groups (MGs), just to mention a few.



One of the participants, Bernard Foloma, who is a head teacher for Nansenga CDSS, described the SIP training as a critical component which will help him to improve the condition of his school.

“The knowledge I have gained is powerful which will go a long way to improve the development of my school. Most importantly, I have acquired skills on how to manage grants and involve other stakeholders such as communities in school projects in order to achieve transparency and accountability,” said Foloma.



EEDF is a non-profit making local Malawian NGO that contributes highly to the provision of quality basic education by supporting the implementation of the National Education Sector Plan (NESP) with the purpose of improving the lives of vulnerable and underprivileged children and youths in Malawi.