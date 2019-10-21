Nankhumwa’s Gospel Of Peace And Reconciliation Earns Him Praises, Excites Even Nkhoma Synod

Nankhumwa: Praised

Praises from people from all walks of life continue to pour in for Kondwani Nankhumwa for his messages of peace and reconciliation in Malawi.

Over the past six months, the DPP vice president for the South has cut for himself a niche as a messenger of peace and togetherness amid the political tension that has engulfed the country following opposition’s dispute over election results.

Nankhumwa started preaching this gospel soon after the elections as opposition and HRDC teamed up to cause havoc in their protest against the victory of President Peter Mutharika and the DPP in the May 21 election.

At a public rally in the populous, political hot-bed Ndirande Township, Nankhumwa rose to the occasion when he said he was ready to meet opposition leaders and senior citizens and religious leaders to talk reconciliation.

He challenged senior citizens to take up the responsibility of ensuring maintenance of peace in the country.

As if responding to his call, former President Bakili Muluzi and Public Affairs Committee (PAC) came forth to mediate among the parties involved in the conflict.

Activities in this respect are ongoing.

His latest call came last week when Nankhumwa literary turned the political podium into a pulpit from where he called for a national healing.

This was at a rally President Mutharika addressed after commissioning the Likhubula-Blantyre Water Project.

Nankhumwa urged all religious leaders to come in the forefront and pray against what he termed as “a spell” on Malawi nation.

For this, he even delved into scripture, quoting 2 Chronicle 7:14: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. Now mine eyes shall be open, and mine ears attend unto the prayer that is made in this place.”

He said all the vices of mob justice, violence and killings which Malawi has witnessed after the election are things Malawians are not known for.

“We are a peaceful country. But this is now getting out of hand and we must seek divine intervention. Let the religious leaders lead us towards national healing,” said Nankhumwa.

He spiced up his sermon when he led the crowd into a popular hymn?, ‘Thanthwe Long’ambikatu’ (Rock of ages, cleft for me).

When President Mutharika came up with his address, he acknowledged Nankhumwa for his sermon, jokingly warning his Advisor on Religious Affairs Apostle Timothy Khoviwa that he risks losing his position to Nankhumwa.

“Mwana ameneyi amadziwa bible kwambiri,” said the President, to a loud cheer from the mammoth crowd.

But Nankhumwa’s ‘sermon’ has resonated far and wide.

Preaching on Sunday at the funeral of Ms Lucy Kadzamira, Nkhoma Synod’s Secretary General Rev. Dr. Archwells Katani Mwale praised Nankhumwa for trying to see peace in Malawi.

Rev. Katani urged other political leaders from all the parties to follow suit.

And writing on his Facebook page, a well respected social media analyst Lyson Sibande described Nankhumwa’s statement as “something what Malawians are expecting from him”.

Another social media activist and PP senior member Gerald Chavez Kampanikiza who contested for a parliamentary seat in Dedza also hailed Nankhumwa.

UTM senior member Luke Krano Mkandawire who contested for parliamentary seat in Lilongwe saluted Nankhumwa for preaching a message of peace. He agreed with Nankhumwa that “our land needs Gods’s healing”.

“So far, so good. We need peace (more) than before,” wrote Mkandawire on his facebook page.