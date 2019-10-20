MCP Under Fire For Participating In Jane Ansah’s Organised By-elections: It’s A Sign Of Inconsistency And Self-contradiction

A political analyst says the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) decision to participate in the MEC organised by-elections is a sign of the party inconsistency and self-contradiction.

MCP says it would participate in the Lilongwe south constituency and Kasungu by-elections under protest.

But University of Livingstonia political scientist George Phiri said the participation in the by-election defeats the whole purpose of challenging the May 21 elections, because of, among others, lack of credibility in the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

“They are participating in the by-elections because the elections are in their strongholds, that is the main reason. They have high hopes that they will win,” said Phiri.

He said if the by-elections were held in other regions, the party might have not participated.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera is currently boycotting parliamentary attendance saying he does not recognize president Peter Mutharika as president.

UTM has pulled out of the by-elections citing credibility of MEC as the main reason.

But MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali said the court case and the by-elections are two different issues altogether.

He said the party wants to give the people in the affected areas representation.