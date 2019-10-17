Malawi Police Institutes Inquiry On Alleged Msundwe’s Rape

NEWS UPDATE: The Malawi Police Service (MPS) says it has instituted an inquiry team into alleged defilement, rape, torture and theft against police officers in and around Msundwe, M’bwatalika and Mpingu trading centers in Lilongwe on October 9 2019.

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the inquiry team headed by Commissioner Arlene Baluwa, comprises of different

professionals who will investigate the matter in a transparent and independent manner.

He said based on evidence, all suspects identified will be treated according to the laws of the land without favour.

“We humbly appeal to members of the general public, who have reliable information on the matter at hand to cooperate and share the information with the inquiry team. This will help us to conduct thorough, speedy and factual investigation,” said Kadadzera

The National Police spokesperson further said the law enforcement agency shall at all times strive to fulfill its constitutional mandate of ensuring public safety of citizenry according to the prescriptions of the constitution and any other law.

“The MPS values impartiality, independence, professionalism, openness and accountability in the quest of creating a safe and secure nation. The nation will be updated on the progress and results of the investigation within the shortest period of time, “he said