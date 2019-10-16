Nankhumwa Outlines DPP’s Massive Plans For Phalombe: Thank you for voting APM

Nankhumwa: We want to revive the Sombani Water Project

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa on Tuesday told a huge gathering in Phalombe that the Peter Mutharika led administration was not yet done with the district in as far as development was concerned.

“The coming in of the road connecting Phalombe to Mulanje and Zomba, and the first ever district hospital is not all the DPP has for you. We are going to tarmac the 22kilometer Migowi-Mswang’oma Road, revive the Sombani Water Project as well as working on extending the Likhubula Water Project to Phalombe,” he said.

Nankhumwa, who is also the Agriculture , Irrigation and Water Development Minister said this was all to thank people of Phalombe for voting President Arthur Peter Mutharika and the DPP in May 2019 elections. Out of 125, 117 people who registered to vote in May 2019 elections in Phalombe, 111, 497 voted for President Mutharika and the DPP.

“You voted for DPP in large numbers. As we are talking, the president you chose in May is at Sanjika Palace and the political party you chose is currently running the affairs of Government. Let us therefore go back to work. Not even the ongoing election case in court should derail us,” said Nankhumwa.

Part of the blue-sea

Taking his turn DPP Regional Governor for the Southern Charles Mchacha appealed for the party’s constituency and district leaders to embrace Parliamentarians and Ward Councillors who won on independent ticket but have rejoined the party.

On this, Mchacha officially welcomed back into DPP two independent parliamentarians, Robert Mwina (Phalombe East Constituency) and George Million (Phalombe Central Constituency).

“Elections are over, it is now time to work together and people of one family,” said Mchacha. All five members of Parliament from the district, attended the rally. These included Mary Mpanga (Phalombe South), Anna Kachikho (Phalombe North) and Denis Namachekecha (Phalombe North East). These were also supported by former parliamentarians.

Apart from these, a number of both serving and former parliamentarians from the Southern and Eastern regions attended the rally. These included Yusuf Nthenda (Mulanje West), Victoria Kingston (Mangochi Central), Samir Suleman (Blantyre City South), Mabvuto Scot (Thyolo South) and Matthews Ngwale (Chiradzulu East).

About 163 traditional leaders from across Southern Region also attended the rally. And speaking on their behalf, Senior Chief Kaduya of Phalombe reminded the traditional leaders that they all have no choice but to work with the government of the day.

“As for us, chiefs and people of Phalombe have no choice but to work with the DPP government, because it is, so far the only party that has shown great interest in developing this district. For example, the tarmac road that is stretching from Chitakale in Mulnje, to Migowi in Phlombe has greatly changed the outlook of this district,” said Chief Kaduya.