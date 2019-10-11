South Africans Not Xenophobic–New High Commissioner Says

By Sylvester Kumwenda

South African High Commissioner designate to Malawi Prince Ahlangene Cyprian Sigcawu presents letters of Credence to President Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe-pic by Lisa Kadango

Lilongwe, October 11, Mana: The new South African High Commissioner to Malawi Prince, Ahlangene Cyprian Sigcawu says South Africans are not xenophobic by nature as there are many South Africans living in harmony with people of other nationalities.

He made the remarks Thursday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe after presenting his letters of credence to President Peter Mutharika.

Sigcawu was responding to queries on the recent acts of xenophobia by some South Africans on people of foreign nationals living in their country.

He, however stressed he does not believe South Africans are xenophobic, saying there are many South Africans who are living in harmony with people from other countries.

“We do not want to regard it as xenophobia because I believe South Africans are not xenophobic.

“We have foreigners in South Africa who are staying with South Africans. Even at my home where I am coming from, we have people who come from this country (Malawi) and we stay together without any problem,” said Sigcawu.

The new High Commissioner, however, said the current administration in South Africa is doing everything possible to put this to end.

“Our President has worked so hard and has condemned what was happening and everything is becoming calm so far.

“He has also sent envoys to go to other countries to explain what exactly the government is doing about that, and as of now, many people who were looting businesses owned by foreigners have been arrested,” he said.

Some of the major items tackled during the meeting with Mutharika were how to strengthen relations between the two countries and, trade and investments that are needed between the two countries.

“We want to focus on areas of tourism, agriculture and energy in order to improve trade between the two countries,” said Sigcawu.

Mana/sk/thz