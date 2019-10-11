MCP’s Continued Bloodshed Angers Germany, Ireland, Japan, Norway, UK, USA

JOINT STATEMENT FROM THE HEADS OF MISSION OF GERMANY, IRELAND, JAPAN, NORWAY, UNITED KINGDOM AND UNITED STATES ON THE POLITICAL SITUATION IN MALAWI

We are concerned by ongoing events in Malawi, and in particular the violence that has taken place since the Elections in May 2019, including criminal acts and hate speech. This has resulted in loss of life, damage to property and businesses, and disruption to the lives of many Malawians. We condemn any form of violence. All efforts must be deployed to prevent further violence. There must be prompt and impartial investigations into all criminal acts, ensuring due process is followed. Holding individuals to account for their actions without discrimination is key. We acknowledge the rights of all Malawians to freedom of peaceful assembly and association as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi as well as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. To ensure the peaceful expression of views, it is especially important for all sides to refrain from violence or the incitement to violence, that international standards on the use of force are adhered to, and law and the rule of law are respected. We call on the Malawian authorities to investigate allegations of misconduct by security forces since the elections without delay. As the date of the outcome of the ongoing Court case approaches, we urge all parties to the case to respect the outcome, and to take tangible steps to ensure that their supporters do the same. As provided for in Malawi’s own Constitution, Malawians should “strive to adopt mechanisms by which differences are settled through negotiation, good offices, mediation, conciliation and arbitration”. An open and inclusive dialogue in view of consolidating democracy and accelerating development is the only way forward and would have our full support. We remain in partnership with Malawi and Malawians, on their path to pursuing their goal of a bright future for all. We hope Malawi will maintain its reputation as a peaceful and stable nation.

