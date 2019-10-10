European Union, US Warn Chakwera On Bloodshed

Paesen: Political violence has no place in modern democracies

The United States of America and the European Union have warned MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera for encouraging political violence.

They were reacting to the news of the brutal killing by MCP youths of a police officer while he was in the line of duty.

US Ambassador in Malawi Robert Scott said on Tuesday he learnt with shock the gruesome killing of the police officer in by members of the opposition MCP at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

He condemned the killing in strongest terms and warned MCP of unspecified consequences should Lazarus Chakwera chose to remain silent.

Scott’s comment comes at the time US President Donald Trump has also condemned the killing of police officers in his country.

Trump said those responsible for killing police officers should face death sentence.

Echoing Scott’s reaction, EU representative in the country Ambassador Sandra Paesen has also condemned the MCP sanctioned brutal killings.

Through her Twitter handle, Paesen said political violence has no place in modern democracies.