MCP FAILS TO CHANGE: Remains Instrument Of Bloodshed And Death

Vehicle carrying the remains of Superintendent Imedi stoned to death by MCP thugs

The stoning to death of a police officer in Msundwe in Lilongwe on Tuesday by MCP thugs has shocked everyone.

But, coming from MCP, it is not surprising. It confirms what many have always feared that MCP has never changed and will never change as a party of violence and bloodshed.

In the run up to the elections, MCP desperately tried to sell itself as a transformed party.

MCP followers pushed away any reference to its history of death and brutality by claiming that those that perpetrated crimes against humanity during its rule were no longer in the party. Some had died, others retired and a few others had joined other political parties, they said.

They further argued that the majority of the voters in this election were born way after MCP had committed its attrocities. They therefore could not be influenced by a past they had not experienced.

To try to demonstrate this, it went as far as parading – as members of the party – sons of the cabinet ministers and Member of Parliament they butchered in Mwanza in 1983.

The decision to pick Lazarus Chakwera, a pastor, in 2013 to lead MCP was the first step for the party to try to give an impression that it had cleansed itself of its evil past.

So far, the plan has not worked! MCP has not changed.

Police officers carrying the remains of Supt Imedi

MCP remains a party of violence, bloodshed and death. To kill and to assault innocent people is its nature. To destroy is in its blood – as the past 6 months have shown.

It is even ironic that the man it thought was the new face of MCP – Reverend Chakwera – announced the violence Malawians have seen with the promise that he would “shed blood”.

In the past 6 months, MCP has demonstrated what it was in the 31 years that it ruled the country. It has displayed its beastly nature.

It has killed innocent people. It has destroyed property. It has maimed citizens. It has organised youths into gangs of terrorism. It has openly hated people from other regions.

This is the same old MCP.

For 31 years, MCP unleashed a triangular terror machine of the Police Special Branch, Malawi Young Pioneers and the Youth League who copied Adolf Hiltler’s “the Red Shirts” in Nazi Holocaust.

MCP ruthlessly killed Malawians, accidentalising them, feeding them to crocodiles, letter-bombing and dissolving them in drums of acid or if lucky, jailing them and detaining them without trial, grabbing or torching their property and hounding them into exile.

This is the brutality Malawians have seen and suffered at the hands of MCP since the elections in May

Twenty-five years in democracy, MCP is still in dictatorship. And it is terrorizing citizens while it is only in oppositon. Imagine what an extermination machine it would be if it were to be given power!