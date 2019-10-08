Rev Chakwera’s Campaign Of Bloodshed Rages On As MCP Youths Murder Another Police Officer

The thugs after being captured

Just hours after news broke this morning that a police officer who Reverend Lazarus Chakwera’s youths stoned during their demonstrations on August 6 has died, the same youths have also killed another police officer in Nsundwe in Lilongwe along the Mchinji road.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed the murder of the police officer; but he could not give his identity. But a picture is circulating on social media of the police officer lying on the road in a pool of blood and rubble of stones the MCP youths pelted him with.

The horror incident started when the MCP youths from Nsundwe started blocking traffic alond the Mchinji-Lilongwe Road. They hoped they would also prevent DPP followers from the area from travelling to Lilongwe to attend a function where Presdient Peter Mutharika is launching the construction of 250 secondary schools.

Police intervened to ensure safe passage of travellers, only to be met by a barrage of stones from the youths leading to the killing of the police officer in cold blood. Reverend Chakwera has been mobilizing youths from Nsundwe as demonstrators in HRDC organized protests in relation to the election.

Reverend Chakwera has been using HRDC to organize the demonstrations in which MCP members have been looting and torching property, beating up and killing innocent people. Reverend Chakwera’s is organizing this political terror in response to his loss in the elections on May 21. While vote counting was in progress, Reverend Chakwera held a press briefing where he announced he was prepared to shed blood if the election did not go in his favour.

So far he has lived up to his word of terrorism as five people, including two children, are known to have died at the hands of his demonstrators, with hundreds more injured and property worth tens of billions of kwacha damaged. Ironically, Reverend Chakwera is running his campaign of terror while he himself filed a petition in court seeking a re-run of the election. He claims that it was rigged. The case is still in progress and so far, Chakwera has failed to provide evidence to justify his claim that the election was rigged.