BREAKING NEWS: US Ambassador Condemns Violence

US Ambassador, Mutharika captured at the function

The United States Ambassador, Robert Scott, took his turn to condemn Malawi Congress Party (MCP) violence at the end of his speech when President Peter Mutharika launched the construction of 250 Secondary Schools in Malawi.

Scott said “in the light of the news coming today that a policeman had been killed at Nsundwe today, I need to say this…”

The US Ambassador emphasized that “Peace is the way forward” and added that “Leaders must reflect on peace.”

On the morning of Tuesday, MCP Nsundwe thugs closed the road blocked the Mchinji road to stop innocent travelers from using the road.

When Police rushed to the scene to clear the road for travelers, the thugs shot one policeman with a catapult and stoned him to death. Nsundwe thugs are sent by Chakwera to loot Lilongwe, break schools, beat residents and steal from people.

Police has since arrested 20 people from Nsundwe.

Chakwera has told MCP followers that the Election was rigged but has failed to defend his case in court. Instead, Chakwera declared violence and sent MCP Youth to terrorize Malawians.