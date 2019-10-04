Mulli Cautions HRDC: Do You Have Evidence?

Mulli: I will seek legal redress

Managing director of MBL holdings Leston Mulli has warned the Human Rights Defenders Coalition HRDC of a possible litigation for making unfounded claims.

Speaking during a news briefing in Blantyre today, Mulli said it was unfortunate that HRDC is making frivolous allegations against him.”How can one say that Mulli has been given 17 billion kwacha from government coffers? Do you have evidence?” Questioned the seasoned business man.

The development comes after HRDC claimed on Thursday that Mulli has been given 17 billion kwacha loan payable in 83 years.He said such type of allegations courts bad perception from the public.Mulli who owns a number of property in Malawi, Mozambique and Abu Dhabi among other countries called on Malawians to remove the culture of jealousy.

He also urged the media to avoid sensualization of issues that have no proof.”I am a friend of the media, my door is open for you to verify anything that you get. Honestly am concerned on the way some media houses jump to publish stories of Mulli without considering all professional values of journalism.” He lamented.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo was not available for comment, but a close source to the human rights defenders said the matter is being propelled by UTM.UTM spokesperson Dr. Chidanti Malunga could neither deny or accept the claim.”Let’s not dwell on that one today.” Said Malunga in a short response.Mulli was one of the victims of July 20, 2011 demonstrations in which alot of property was vandalised.

There is a wave of demonstrations currently underway in the capital city demanding resignation of Electoral commission chairperson Justice Jane Ansah. HRDC is accused of being funded by opposition parties, an assertion the group vehemently denies.

