Zampira Promo Earns Two Fans La Liga Ticket

Nsapato (M) addressing the media

Blantyre, October 2, 2019 – TNM Plc, the long-time sponsor of the top flight league, TNM Super League, has conducted a draw that has seen a Mzuzu based Be Forward Wanderers supporter Kondwani Kandonga and another whose phone could not be reached winning a trip to Spain to watch live La liga match involving Real Madrid.

The two supporters won the all-paid for trip after participating in the Pokopoko ndi Zampira promotion. The two travel to Spain at the end of October.

According to Limbani Nsapato TNM’s Brand and Communications Manager, the trip to Spain will give soccer fans the best of both worlds.

“TNM as a soccer-passionate brand, our role is to develop football on and off the pitch through TNM Super League. The trip to Spain will give the two soccer fans a rare experience of the local league in Malawi and La Liga,” said Nsapato.

Nsapato said that TNM has invested into the local fans to amplify the game of football and reward them for their role in the vibrancy of the local league.

“The first phase of the promotion we are sending these luck winners to watch a live Madrid game in Spain. On top of the match ticket, winners will have all their expenses paid for by TNM during their stay in Spain,” said Nsapato.

He said that TNM is excited to fulfil its commitment towards engaging and exciting soccer fans with Zampira promotion.

“The promotion has proven to be one of the most exciting fan engagement initiative this season which recognise the role supporters play. Through Pokopoko ndi Zampira promotion TNM is supporting the supporter directly with different prizes,” he said.

Nsapato has urged soccer fans to continue participating in the promotion to win the other fabulous prizes.

“We are mid-way through the promotion where we are taking two winners to Spain. This is not the end of the promotion; we have several other prizes to be won by supporters including a grand prize of a whooping K2 million, a motor bike and state of the art TV screen,” added Nsapato.

Meanwhile TNM in collaboration with Super League managers, SULOM has shortlisted five players to be voted for in the Supporters Player of the Month award.

The players are Chifuniro Mpinganjira of Dwangwa United, Muhammad Sulumba of Civil Sporting, Peter Banda of Nyasa Big Bullets, China Chirwa of TN Stars and Ndaona Daisi of Kamuzu Barracks.

Apart from the monthly K1.5 million prize in the promotion, every week TNM also gives out K50,000 cash to 3 winners and K1,000 Airtime to 50 winners while Daily Question winner gets K100, 000.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction of the featured games to 1515 or dial *1515# and select the prediction option. The promotion draws are conducted on a weekly and monthly interval before the grand draw in December.

