Standard Bank Employee Dresses Needy Pupils

Zandile (L) presenting materials to one of the beneficiaries as a bank official (in suit) and teacher look on

Head of Human Capital at Standard Bank, Zandile Phangaphanga has donated school uniforms and learning materials worth K1 million to 75 needy pupils at Misesa Primary School in Blantyre.

Zandile, alumnus of the institution initially put up K500, 000 from her personal fund which her employer Standard Bank matched through its Matching Policy.

Speaking during the handover ceremony Phangaphanga said she was moved by the plight of needy students at the school.

“I am a product of this institution; I did my whole primary school here and lived in this community so I understand the challenges these pupils face on a daily basis,” she said.

Phangaphanga said that on a small scale she usually comes to help some pupils with learning materials.

“Institutions like Misesa accommodate many pupils who lack basic needs like uniforms and learning materials. This is not my first time to contribute something,” she said.

She hailed Standard Bank for the matching policy.

Zandile (R) and bank official (L) handing over the equipment to one of the beneficiaries

“I am happy because I partnered with my employer, Standard Bank which made it possible to purchase books and other writing materials. At the bank we have an initiative that if an employee has a good course the bank matches the amount that you have,” said Phangaphanga.

Head Teacher at Misesa Primary School Mrs. Chauluka thanked Phangaphanga for her kind gesture saying the materials will help reduce absenteeism.

“When pupils have no proper uniforms and learning materials, they have low self-esteem as a result they don’t have the morale to come to school. This donation will go a long way to encourage them to attend classes,” said Chauluka.

Pupils who benefited from the donation were selected by the school and were accrued from Standard 1 to Standard 8.

Each pupil received a pair of school uniform (shirt and short for males and dress for females), shoes, exercises books, pens, pencils and ruler.

In addition, Phangaphanga contributed K60, 000 to cater for some of the pupils who cannot afford to pay for school fund.