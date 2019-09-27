Mutharika Leaves USA For Malawi After His Shortest Stay At UNGA

President Arthur Peter Mutharika leaving a hotel in New York for the airport

Malawi President His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has left New York, America where he was attending the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly for Malawi.

Mutharika who left Malawi on September 18, through Kamuzu International Airport addressed the UNGA assembly on Thursday, 26th September, 2019 under topic, “For My Country And The Voiceless Of The Developing World”

The first couple going back home from UNGA

During his tour of duty, President Mutharika carried out a number of engagements which include; attending the official opening of the United Nations General Assembly by US President Donald J. Trump.

Malawi leader also attended the 2019 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) forum , where he spoke on behalf of all Least Developed Countries (LDCs) countries in the world, and the function was presided over by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President Mutharika had in audience with Common Secretary General Right Honorable Patricia Scotland, where she committed the continued Commonwealth support to the Republic of Malawi.

President Mutharika bidding farewell to his ministers

That was not all, Malawi leader was also among the world leaders who were invited to take part in a Global Business Forum which was chaired by former US President, George W. Bush.

On Wednesday, September 24, Mutharika had an audience with renowned New York business tycoon Thomas Barry who is also the President and Founder of one of the US’s biggest equity managers; Zephyr Management. Barry is also the CEO for Invest Africa US.

Award winning Al Jazeera correspondent James Bays also had a Thirty-Minutes exclusive Interview with Mutharika where they discussed issues on Malawi’s economic progress, the May 21 elections, protests and governance in general.

Upon finishing his tour of duty , Mutharika had a media briefing with members of the Press from Malawi, where he highlighted a number of engagement he took during his stay in New York.

The President described his trip to the USA as being both fruitful and successful.

President Mutharika is expected to arrive in Malawi on Saturday , September 28 through Kamuzu International Airport.