On Wednesday, members of the media toured completed works of cash for work interventions courtesy of Oxfam’s humanitarian response. All the works were completed within a 20 day period. The tour took place in flood hit areas of T/A Kaduya and Mkhumba in Phalombe district. Attached are highlights capturing accomplished works under Oxfam’s Emergency Food Security and Vulnerable Livelihoods:

Rain water harvesting dam at Group Village Nampinga to necessitate all year round irrigation based agriculture

Oxfam staff sampling a water canal that communities have dug in Group Village Thunga

In a bid to mitigate flooding, people in Group Village Namasoko constructed a 3.5 km long water way