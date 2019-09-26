Where Was PAC When HRDC And Mtambo Trampled On People’s Rights?

Malawians suffered K20 billion in loses as a result of your HRDC violence, and you want to talk about Mayaya’s rights?

Malawians were stripped naked by HRDC’s violent demonstrators, and you want to talk about Mayaya’s rights?

Police officers had their houses burnt down, you remained silent, but today you want to talk about Mayaya’s rights?

Ambulances and government offices were torched by HRDC demonstrators, you were silent, but today you want to talk about Mayaya’s rights?

Two children were killed in Mponela by HRDC demonstrators, you were silent, but today you want to talk about Mayaya’s rights?

Schools were destroyed by HRDC demonstrators, leaving children stranded, you were silent, but today you want to talk about Mayaya’s rights?

Pilirani Mzunga was beaten to unconsciousness by MCP thugs in Blantyre. Up to now she cannot speak properly; you were silent, but today you want to talk about Mayaya’s rights?

The only Malawians with rights are HRDC, not the rest of the Malawians who suffered K20 billion in loses, who suffered physical and emotional damage as a result of violent demonstrations???

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) is no longer for the affairs of the Malawian public. It is on evil mission, supporting criminal projects of HRDC, MCP and UTM