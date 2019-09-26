Hypocrisy Of Mtambo And His Stooges On Issue Of Justice

When a DPP youth director in the North was beaten up by HRDC demonstrators in Mzuzu in June, HRDC and the opposition described it as justice.

Mtambo actually announced on his ‘chigoba’ Facebook that it was “good news”. “The bad news is that he is still alive,” he said. While thousands of Malawians have had their property and businesses damaged and looted by HRDC demonstrators leaving them desperate, Mtambo and his stooges have not raised a finger. Instead they have been bragging that demonstrations are not a Way of the Cross which you do peacefully.

Today, people fed up with HRDC demos have beaten up Billy Mayaya as he led violent demonstrations in Blantyre. Mtambo and his minnions have rushed to describe this as an act of injustice. This hypocrisy must be rejected by any means!