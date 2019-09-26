APM COURTS NEW YORK MULTI-BILLIONAIRE…COMING TO INVEST IN MALAWI

President Arthur Peter Mutharika and New York business tycoon Thomas Barry

His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Wednesday, September 24, had an audience with renowned New York business tycoon Thomas Barry who is also the President and Founder of Zephyr Management.

Addressing the media after the audience, Barry who is also the CEO for Invest Africa US said the meeting was very successful saying it helped them to get credible first-hand information on how they can invest, promote business and sustainable development in Malawi.

Shaking hands after fruitful meeting

“We are very convinced that Malawi poses remarkable opportunities for private equity investment. Therefore, we will be visiting the country soon to explore more areas of investment especially in manufacturing and agricultural sectors,” he said.

Invest Africa US represents a community of members who share a common interest in stimulating investment, economic growth, employment and the reduction of poverty in Africa while Zephyr Management is a global emerging markets investment manager that specializes in the creation and management of private equity and marketable securities funds.