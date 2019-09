Malawi President in Al Jazeera Studios with James Bays In New York

Malawi President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has had a Thirty-Minutes exclusive Interview with Aljazeera television in New York,USA where he is attending the 74th session of the UNGA.

James Bays of Al Jazeera welcoming President Mutharika in Talk To Al Jazeera TV programme

Award winning Al Jazeera correspondent James Bays anchored the programme.

The interview touched on Malawi’s economic progress, the May 21 elections, protests and governance in general .

Talk to Al Jazeera in Progress

The interview will be featured in Al Jazeera flagship programme “ Talk to Al Jazeera”. Don’t miss!