MUTHARIKA JOINS WORLD LEADERS TO GRACE 2019 GLOBAL BUSINESS FORUM

Malawi President sitting next to former US President George W. Bush at the Global Business Forum

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika today joined world leaders to grace 2019 Global Business Forum at Plaza Hotel in New York on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. (UNGA).

Discussions in Progress at the Global Business Forum

Third of its kind, the event was held under the theme ‘Restoring Global Stability.’ Former US president George W Bush was one of the keynote speakers.

Focused President Mutharika at Global Business Forum

The function was aimed at bringing together global leaders to help combat the greatest current threats to global prosperity – the rise of economic and environmental instability.

Supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the event convened the most important leaders from the public and private sectors to address these threats, from global warming to economic uncertainty, and examine the opportunities for solutions.