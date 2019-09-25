Meghan Markle Hits International Headlines In Malawian-made Dress For Royal Tour

Malawian designer Mayamiko is making international headlines with her ethical label after the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, stepped out for her first royal tour engagement with a patterned monochrome wrap dress ‘made in Malawi’.

The 38-year-old royal chose a £69 black and white wrap dress from Malawian brand Mayamiko as she joined Prince Harry, 35, in Cape Town, at the start of the African royal tour.

The lightweight cotton dress costs £69 (About K70 000) and has already sold out online in a show of the royal’s extraordinary influence.

The decision to wear Mayamiko is a nod to Prince Harry’s scheduled visit to Malawi during the second part of the royal tour.

Mayamiko works with a charity set up by Italian entrepreneur Paola Masperi that supports young creatives in Malawi by teaching them about sustainable and ethical fashion trading.

According to the brand’s website, the project currently provides training in sewing and tailoring as well as financial and business skills to local, disadvantaged women, many of whom are affected by the HIV pandemic or who are carers of HIV orphans.