JUSTICE FOR VIOLENT DEMOS VICTIMS!Billy Mayaya Nicely Beaten

Reports and pictures are circulating on social media showing HRDC propagandist Billy Mayaya beaten nicely.

Angry Malawians dealt with Billy Mayaya after they caught him briefing a group of thugs who were going to terrorise Malawians. This was around the Chipembere Highway.

HRDC plan was to cause too much violence to disrupt the ongoing SADC Elections Conference, so that they can get international coverage.

Malawians caught Billy in time to stop him from inciting violence and dishing out money to thugs. The thugs were going to be posted at strategic locations to burn and destroy vendor stalls and burn government buildings.

Justice is served!

Justice is served for the demos victims who have lost personal property to the value of K5 billion since the demos started. Small businesses and vendors suffered losses of about K15 billion, with other costs being calculated. Overall, the demonstrations have caused K20 billion damage.