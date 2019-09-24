UNGA 2019: Commonwealth SG Meets President Mutharika…Commits To Continue Supporting Malawi

Deal done..APM , Patricia Scotland shake hands after fruitful meeting.

Malawi Leader His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Tuesday, September 24, had an audience with Commonwealth Secretary-General The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Speaking to the media after the audience, Scotland said they are committed to improving the lives of Malawians through sustainable development as well as dealing with issues affecting climate change.

Taking his turn, President Mutharika commended the Commonwealth for its continued support saying Malawi has alot to learn and benefit from her fellow member States, as the country continues to address critical challenges affecting her.

Malawi ascribes to the Commonwealth values and aspirations that include promotion and protection of human rights, democracy, international peace and security, sustainable development, and protecting the environment, which are relevant in this century.