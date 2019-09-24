Malawi President Prof. Mutharika Nominated For World Peace Prize

Mutharika: Nominated

State House would like to inform the general public that the India based

International Youth Committee (IYC) has nominated His Excellency the

President; Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika as a recipient of the prestigious

‘‘World Peace Prize 2019’’.

According to the IYC, the prize is awarded periodically to individuals of high calibre who have contributed to world peace by preventing country, regional conflict or world war through peaceful settlement of political, diplomatic and economic disputes.

The IYC says President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has been recognised and nominated due to his exemplary leadership, in promoting peace and

inter-religious understanding in the world.

Meanwhile, President Mutharika has graciously accepted the nomination and considers it a symbol of approval of his leadership and his

contribution to peace in Malawi, Africa and beyond.

The President has

since dedicated the prize to lasting peace in Malawi.

The awarding ceremony for the award of the World Peace Prize will take place in India in December 2019.