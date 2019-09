Connect on Linked in

74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has officially opened in style by US President Donald J. Trump.

Malawi President His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika is expected to address the assembly on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Below is the opening ceremony in pictures:

Malawi’s first couple arriving at UN Headquarters for the opening.

Malawi’s Chief of Protocol Harvey Chigumula briefs President Mutharika upon arrival

President Mutharika going through the official opening program

Mutharika taking notes as President Of the United States Of America Donald J . Trump was officially opening the 74th UNGA session

Some of the delegates in the General Assembly

President Mutharika and his Malawi team