Malawi A Land Of Opportunities-Professor Lumumba

Lumumba:Malawian agriculture can be improved so this country becomes the food basket of Africa

A renowned pan Africanist, Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba has tipped Malawi to become Africa’s food basket with the abundant resources the country is endowed with. Professor Patrick Otieno Lumumba, speaking at ICAM conference in Malawi, 23 September.

Professor Lumumba was speaking in Mangochi during this year’s Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) annual lakeshore conference that pools together professionals in accountancy field.

He strongly believes the country can turn around its fortunes if Irrigation farming is given much priority and resources over rainfed. He also chided corruption as a vice that must be dealt with as it impinges on the very steps to economic progress.

“I believe that Malawian agriculture can be improved so this country becomes the food basket of Africa. This can only be realised if we embark on mechanized agriculture and that means we must organize our people in cooperative movements and we must use modern methods of farming, we need to take our agriculture in that direction,” said Professor Lumumba.

On her part, guest of honour High Court Judge, Zione Ntaba urged the accountants to be aggressive in the fight against corruption if the country has to make any meaningful strides in economic development.

“I believe accountants have a big role to play. They handle our accounts, they handle the national budget so since they are the first contact point if they can become whistle blowers to corruption when they notice something is amiss then the rest of us will do our part,” said Ntaba.

Also commenting on the retrogressive impact of corruption is President of ICAM, Bwighane Mwenelupembe, who calls on professionals in the field to be vigilant against the vice.

He said: “Corruption destroys the economy, it destroys societies it doesn’t contribute anything to national development. We take all issues raised by Professor Lumumba positively because we all want our country and continent to develop.”

The three day event pooled together over 1000 accountancy professionals from within and beyond the borders. It was being held under the theme: ‘Malawi in the context of Africa’.