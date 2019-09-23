Ansah Urges SADC Electoral Bodies To Hold Credible Polls For Peace

Ansah presents a gift to VP Chimulirenji during the function

Embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah says Sadc electoral commissions must strive to hold credible polls for continued peace. Ansah said this today in Blantyre when she opened a week-long conference for officials from the Sadc electoral commissions.

She however, just like the minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Bright Msaka, said nothing on the highly disputed May 21 presidential polls which the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM say the results were manipulated in favour of president Peter Mutharika.

Ansah looked calm and composed as she read her speech in her capacity as chairperson of Electoral Commissions Forum for Sadc countries.

Opening the conference, Malawi Vice President Everton Chimulirenji asked poll officers in the region to continuously strive to improve the election management practices in order for the people to enjoy genuine democracy.