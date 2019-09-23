ANSAH ANSWERS BACK: “I have been doing my work, because I do not go to the press to tell them that I am doing my work”

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah on Monday made her first public appearance at the 21st Annual General Conference of the Electoral Commissions for SADC Countries (ECF SADC) taking place at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

Ansah has been out of the public domain since appearing at the inauguration of President Peter Mutharika on May 28 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Responding to questions from journalists on her whereabouts Ansah looking calm but defensive explained that she has still been performing her duties as MEC chairperson.

“I have been doing my work, because I do not go to the press to tell them that I am doing my work, when it is necessary MEC invites you as you have been invited today because this is a public event,” she said.

In typical Ansah fashion she fired questions back at the journalist asking: “Where are MEC offices,” when pressed to explain where she is working from.

She refused to comment on the notion that Malawi should not have hosted this conference now that the country’s election results are being questioned in court.

“No comment. Each and every person is entitled to their thoughts,” she said.

This is the second time Malawi is hosting the conference since 2002.

She could not explicitly comment if the hosting of the event is an endorsement saying Malawi took the duty following their membership requirement which they could not just pass on.

Ansah did say: “It is not their coming now that they endorsing but it was when they came [during the elections] that they gave their report and endorsed that the elections were credible.”

Speaking on issues of credibility, the topic of the conference Ansah explained that SADC itself had observer missions before and after the election and they sent in their reports.

The ECF SADC is a network of Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) from 16 SADC countries; Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Swaziland, Zambia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zanzibar, and Zimbabwe. Malawi currently holds the Presidency for the Forum.