Crackdown On Lawlessness: Malawi Police Applauded For Whipping Up Illegal Road blockers In Lilongwe

Finally cornered

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have been applauded for beating up some men who were blocking roads at Kasiya and demanding money from motorists.

The unsuspecting men stopped a civilian vehicle which had PMF officers who in turn beat them mercilessly to the amusement of the people.

They were bundled into a pick up vehicle and brought to police.

Police say the men are yet to be charged as some have to be referred to hospital because of injuries they sustained during the beating.

This comes barely a day after Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers on Thursday beat up some people who were stoning the soldiers.

The soldiers were bringing peace and calm at the boma following an illegal demonstration.

Some people in Lilongwe have been harassing motorists, blocking the M1 road at Nathenje or Kamphata or the Lilongwe-Mchinji road demanding money from motorists as the political impasse is heightened over the highly disputed elections.