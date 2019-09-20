Kaphale Concludes Cross- Examination, Case Adjourned To September 30

Kaphale: Done with cross-examination

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale, who is representing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in the Presidential polls case, has finalized cross examining Dr Lazarus Chakwera, second petitioner in the case.

Throughout the morning, the MCP leader was trying to substantiate most of the allegation of his petition. Kaphale questioned Chakwera’s logic for failing to bring to court monitors, who he claims witnessed the alleged irregularities.

The case has since been adjourned to 30th September 2019 and lawyers representing first respondent, His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, are expected to cross examine the former opposition leader in Parliament.