76 Malawians Return Home Over Xenophobic Attacks

By Elizabeth Mandala

Blantyre, September 20, Mana: 76 Malawians affected by xenophobic attacks and displaced from their homes in the Republic of South Africa (RSA) have returned home safely with help from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA).

Following a report from the Malawi High Commission in RSA which came through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 113 Malawians have been displaced and were being kept in temporally shelters, government gave an approval to DODMA to repatriate the people back home.

Principal Secretary in the office of the Vice President and Commissioner for DODMA, Wilson Moleni said they organised two buses to repatriate those who were willing to come back home.

“The buses started off from RSA on September 17 and have arrived Thursday at around 1 am in the morning at Kwacha Ground in Blantyre where we also kept the victims in temporary shelters,” said Moleni.

According to DODM, out of 113 registered, only 76 boarded the buses and the rest opted to remain in RSA of which 14 are children and infants while 62 are adults both male and female.

“The repatriated have now gone through screening by Ministry of Health and registered with the Department of Immigration who have taken finger prints of each person while Red Cross has offered a three minute call to each member to communicate with their families from their various homes,” he explained.

Moleni said the team will also give the victims travel logistics and make sure everyone arrives home.

Red Cross has also supported the victims with sleeping mats, bathing and washing soap as well as blankets as a starter pack to use when they reach their homes.

A representative of the victims, Keniyasi Banda thanked government for rendering them the support, citing that they had gone through a horrible experience in RSA.

“It wasn’t easy for us and we could not have had any means to keep ourselves safe, let alone travel back home,” said Banda.

He further lamented what they had witnessed in RSA such as burning of people and shops, being beaten without mercy and no one in the group was interested to return to RSA.

The repatriation and logistical support given to the victims has cost the government about K33million.

