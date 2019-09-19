Malawi President Professor Mutharika Safely Arrives In New York For UNGA (Special Pictorial Focus)

Warm reception: Mhango welcomes Mutharika at the hotel

His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has landed in New York, America for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Mutharika who left for New York on Wednesday through Kamuzu International Airport was welcomed by Malawi’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr. Perks Master Ligoya, State House Director General Peter Mukhito, Foreign Affairs Minister Francis Kasaila, Health Minister Jappie Mhango and Gender Minister Mary Navicha.

This year’s UNGA is being held under the theme ‘Galvanising Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Change Action and Inclusion’.