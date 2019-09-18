APM Off To New York: Malawi To Share MDGS III At UNGA

By Patricia Kapulula

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has assured the Malawi nation of fruitful discussions during this years United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session which is underway in New York.

Mutharika said Malawi will tap from the meeting the much needed resource information to further move forward the development aspirations of the country.

Mutharika who left for New York on Wednesday through Kamuzu International Airport to attend the 74th Session of the UNGA said the country will achieve the aspirations through bringing to the session issues contained in the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MDGS) III.

He said he would ensure that government puts to practice what they take from the sessions in line with MDGS III by ensuring that implementation takes centre stage.

He said the MDGS III is in line with this year’s UNGA session theme which is ‘Galvanising Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Change Action and Inclusion’.

“We will discuss climate change, employment, men, women and youths among others. We have all this in the MDGS III. So it is just an issue of making sure that all those things are implemented,” he said.

He said he would ensure that during his five-year tenure his government puts to practice what will be discussed and agreed at the session and make sure that poverty is eradicated and that women and the youths are empowered.

Mutharika’s departure for UNGA puts to rest speculations on whether he would attend the high level meeting or not following his delegation of the Vice President to attend high level continental and regional meetings on his behalf in the past months.

Every year in September United Nations members meet in New York lin the United States of America for the General Assembly session.

